Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Pharma Industry

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 100% import tariff on pharmaceutical products, effective from October 1, is mostly targeted at patented and branded drugs, sparing the generic medicines that dominate Indian exports, according to industry sources.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, representing significant firms such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharma, confirmed that the tariffs would not affect generic drug makers. This sentiment was echoed by Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi, who highlighted India's crucial role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Despite concerns over future industry developments, experts like Deepak Jotwani and Rahul Ahluwalia believe India's focus on generics and innovative opportunities will help navigate potential challenges. Moreover, the sector's contribution to cost savings in the US healthcare system underscores its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)