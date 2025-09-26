Left Menu

Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Pharma Industry

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 100% tariff on pharmaceutical imports, effective October 1, mainly targets patented and branded products. This move is expected to have minimal immediate impact on Indian pharma exports, which predominantly comprise generic medicines. Indian firms are focusing on cost efficiency and innovation for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 100% import tariff on pharmaceutical products, effective from October 1, is mostly targeted at patented and branded drugs, sparing the generic medicines that dominate Indian exports, according to industry sources.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, representing significant firms such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharma, confirmed that the tariffs would not affect generic drug makers. This sentiment was echoed by Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi, who highlighted India's crucial role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Despite concerns over future industry developments, experts like Deepak Jotwani and Rahul Ahluwalia believe India's focus on generics and innovative opportunities will help navigate potential challenges. Moreover, the sector's contribution to cost savings in the US healthcare system underscores its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

