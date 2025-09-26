Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel’s Resolution Plan for Bhushan Power

The Supreme Court has upheld JSW Steel's Rs 19,700 crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, reinforcing the integrity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This landmark decision marks the end of a prolonged legal battle, allowing JSW Steel to acquire BPSL without prosecution from the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:32 IST
Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel’s Resolution Plan for Bhushan Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld JSW Steel's resolution plan to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel Limited for Rs 19,700 crore, marking a significant victory for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). This ruling ends a lengthy legal struggle spanning almost eight years.

The judgment was delivered by a bench with Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran. Earlier, in February 2020, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed JSW Steel to proceed with the acquisition free from prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate.

JSW Steel expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the decision's role in preserving the IBC's integrity. The court dismissed appeals from former BPSL promoters and certain creditors, endorsing the NCLAT's verdict. This marks a pivotal moment in one of India's most significant insolvency cases, with substantial efforts made by JSW to turn around BPSL's fortunes.

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's St...

 India
3
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.

UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinia...

 Global
4
Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025