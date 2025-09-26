Left Menu

GIFT City: Pioneering India's Path to Global Financial Leadership

At the 2nd GIFT International Banking Forum, leaders discussed regulatory improvements and GIFT City's role in expanding India's financial services. Positioned as an offshore hub, it aims to boost India's global economic footprint and meet funding needs for India's 2047 development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:38 IST
GIFT City: Pioneering India's Path to Global Financial Leadership
Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gift City (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, announced plans to explore regulatory improvements aimed at enhancing the ecosystem and addressing stakeholders' concerns. Speaking at the '2nd GIFT International Banking Forum,' Kaul emphasized the importance of gathering input for necessary policy advocacy.

The conference gathered financial leaders, including bankers and wealth managers, to discuss expanding India's financial services through Gujarat's GIFT City. Kaul highlighted GIFT City's pivotal role in India's ambition to become a five trillion-dollar economy, positioning it as an offshore hub for international transactions.

According to Prateek Shah of EY and Dipesh Shah of IFSCA, GIFT City is key to India's future financial landscape. It serves as a gateway for capital and will be crucial in meeting India's funding requirements by 2047, offering world-class infrastructure and services within a special economic zone to attract global investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's St...

 India
3
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.

UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinia...

 Global
4
Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025