GIFT City: Pioneering India's Path to Global Financial Leadership

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, announced plans to explore regulatory improvements aimed at enhancing the ecosystem and addressing stakeholders' concerns. Speaking at the '2nd GIFT International Banking Forum,' Kaul emphasized the importance of gathering input for necessary policy advocacy.

The conference gathered financial leaders, including bankers and wealth managers, to discuss expanding India's financial services through Gujarat's GIFT City. Kaul highlighted GIFT City's pivotal role in India's ambition to become a five trillion-dollar economy, positioning it as an offshore hub for international transactions.

According to Prateek Shah of EY and Dipesh Shah of IFSCA, GIFT City is key to India's future financial landscape. It serves as a gateway for capital and will be crucial in meeting India's funding requirements by 2047, offering world-class infrastructure and services within a special economic zone to attract global investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)