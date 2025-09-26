Gujarat Embraces Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Call for Indigenous Products

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat is spearheading the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, a campaign to heighten awareness about the importance of purchasing indigenous products, according to Union Minister C R Paatil. This initiative, part of a broader national movement announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages citizens to support locally-made goods.

Commencing on September 25, the campaign echoes the birthday of BJP figurehead Deendayal Upadhyaya and will run until December 25, marking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. As part of the effort, BJP workers will engage in door-to-door outreach and leverage social media to advocate for Made in India products, accompanied by essay contests and workshops.

The vast initiative includes organizing fairs, workshops, and conferences aimed at diverse groups such as women and youth traders. With the ultimate goal of boosting India's economy, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasizes the critical support of citizens in turning this effort into a mass movement, strengthening both regional and national economic systems.