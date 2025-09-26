Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: The Economic Powerhouse Fueling India’s Federal Dynamics

Tamil Nadu drives national economic growth, contributing significantly through taxes. The state boosts India's job market and women's empowerment. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlights Tamil Nadu’s pivotal role in aiding Uttar Pradesh financially. The state's unique focus on women's education reflects its progressive Dravidian movement legacy.

26-09-2025
In a bold assertion, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, claimed that Uttar Pradesh's financial growth relies heavily on Tamil Nadu's tax contributions to the central government. This controversial statement underlines the southern state's economic influence, spotlighting its robust industrial workforce and substantial investments.

While the national growth rate fluctuates between six and seven percent, Tamil Nadu has surged forward with an impressive 11.19% growth rate. The minister emphasized that investments amounting to approximately 11.32 lakh crore have led to the creation of about 35 lakh jobs, as per central government data.

Rajaa also highlighted gender disparities in India, praising Tamil Nadu for valuing women's education and employment. Addressing northern states' traditional focus on women's marital status, he noted that Tamil Nadu questions women's professional achievements, reflecting a century of Dravidian movement advancements in empowering women.

