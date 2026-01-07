Haryana's 2026-27 Budget: Paving the Way for Industrial Growth

Haryana is preparing its 2026-27 budget with a significant emphasis on industries and manufacturing to stimulate economic growth, announced Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to creating an industry-friendly and employment-intensive budget to bolster Haryana's economic standing.

During a pre-budget consultation, Saini reiterated the aim of incorporating stakeholder suggestions to foster a more accommodating industrial environment. The previous consultation yielded 71 beneficial inputs, which were integrated into the 2025-26 financial strategy.

Budget allocations for Industrial and Labour Departments will see continued support, with infrastructure developments like single-room accommodations for workers and large-scale projects such as a satellite city in Kharkhoda and an EV Park further contributing to the state's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

