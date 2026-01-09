Haryana's Inclusive Budgeting: A Vision for Industrial Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state's forthcoming Budget would prioritize the welfare of all citizens and societal sections. He emphasized that the Budget process is inclusive, involving various stakeholders' participation rather than being confined to closed rooms.

During ongoing pre-Budget consultation meetings at Surajkund, Saini interacted directly with representatives from the industry and manufacturing sectors. He noted Haryana's accelerating industrial growth, emphasizing that large units favor the state, prompting new policy formulations for an improved industrial ecosystem.

Saini assured that the Budget would not lack provisions for industrial growth, aiming to bolster the economy and support the vision of a developed India by 2047. The government seeks to drive employment, investment, and innovation, ensuring ample support for business and investment promotion.

