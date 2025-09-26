Left Menu

Revving Debate: EU's CO2 Vehicle Ban Under Scrutiny

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is calling on EU leaders to reconsider the ban on CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035. He suggests allowing the automotive industry to innovate towards CO2 neutrality rather than imposing strict bans. The EU aims for zero emissions for new vehicles by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:26 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is spearheading efforts to convince fellow EU leaders to reconsider the bloc's impending ban on CO2-emitting vehicles, set for 2035.

At a summit, Merz advocated for granting the auto industry the freedom to develop technological solutions that could drive the sector towards CO2 neutrality by 2035 or 2045.

The EU has targeted a complete phase-out of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035, a move set to signal the end of internal combustion engines for new vehicles.

