Revving Debate: EU's CO2 Vehicle Ban Under Scrutiny

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is spearheading efforts to convince fellow EU leaders to reconsider the bloc's impending ban on CO2-emitting vehicles, set for 2035.

At a summit, Merz advocated for granting the auto industry the freedom to develop technological solutions that could drive the sector towards CO2 neutrality by 2035 or 2045.

The EU has targeted a complete phase-out of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035, a move set to signal the end of internal combustion engines for new vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)