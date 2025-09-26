Left Menu

US-Mizoram Ties: Exploring Business Opportunities

Kathy Giles, US Consul General in Kolkata, met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to explore investment opportunities. Giles expressed the potential for US companies to invest, and Lalduhoma highlighted ongoing foreign-funded projects. Giles also discussed opportunities for Mizo youths with CYMA leaders.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST
US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles, met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday to discuss potential investment prospects in the northeastern Indian state. The consul general expressed eagerness for US businesses to find viable investment areas there.

Lalduhoma expressed gratitude for the interest and emphasized that any foreign funding projects are carried out with central government approval. As Mizoram fosters stronger ties with the US, thanks to an increasing number of Mizos settling there, such collaboration is seen as mutually beneficial.

Additionally, Kathy Giles engaged with leaders from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), who called on her to explore opportunities for the youth of Mizoram in various fields. The consular visit underscored the growing relationship and mutual aspirations between the US and Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

