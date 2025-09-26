Left Menu

India Gears Up to Tackle Critical Mineral Dependency Through National Mission

India is set to bolster its critical mineral resources through the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aiming to enhance domestic exploration and processing. With heavy reliance on imports raising supply chain concerns, the mission focuses on recycling and exploration to ensure resource security and support clean energy technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:02 IST
India Gears Up to Tackle Critical Mineral Dependency Through National Mission
Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, has emphasized that India must capitalize on its internal resources to explore critical minerals. Speaking at the 'Roadshow on Coal Gasification - Surface and Underground Technologies' in New Delhi, Brar noted the government's progressive policies aimed at easing business operations in this sector.

India is heavily reliant on importing critical minerals, with most supplies controlled by a few dominant countries. This poses geopolitical risks and challenges to a secure supply chain. To mitigate this, the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), launched in January, aims to expand exploration, processing, and recycling efforts domestically.

This month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme to boost the development of recycling capacities for critical minerals from secondary sources. Part of the broader NCMM initiative, the scheme seeks to strengthen India's internal capabilities and reduce dependence on external sources.

The NCMM, operationalized with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2025, includes a proposed investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings. The Geological Survey of India is set to undertake 1,200 exploration projects by 2031, reflecting the mission's scope.

Critical minerals are vital for technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicles. With the NCMM, India aims to secure the long-term availability of these essential resources, crucial for national security and economic growth, by reducing geographic concentration-related supply chain vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

 China
2
Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

 India
3
Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

 Global
4
Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025