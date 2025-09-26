India Gears Up to Tackle Critical Mineral Dependency Through National Mission

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, has emphasized that India must capitalize on its internal resources to explore critical minerals. Speaking at the 'Roadshow on Coal Gasification - Surface and Underground Technologies' in New Delhi, Brar noted the government's progressive policies aimed at easing business operations in this sector.

India is heavily reliant on importing critical minerals, with most supplies controlled by a few dominant countries. This poses geopolitical risks and challenges to a secure supply chain. To mitigate this, the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), launched in January, aims to expand exploration, processing, and recycling efforts domestically.

This month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme to boost the development of recycling capacities for critical minerals from secondary sources. Part of the broader NCMM initiative, the scheme seeks to strengthen India's internal capabilities and reduce dependence on external sources.

The NCMM, operationalized with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2025, includes a proposed investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings. The Geological Survey of India is set to undertake 1,200 exploration projects by 2031, reflecting the mission's scope.

Critical minerals are vital for technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicles. With the NCMM, India aims to secure the long-term availability of these essential resources, crucial for national security and economic growth, by reducing geographic concentration-related supply chain vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)