India's Breakthrough in Chemical Recycling: A Solution to Plastic Waste

India tackles its plastic waste problem with advanced chemical recycling technologies, spearheaded by PolyCycl's innovative pyrolysis process. This approach converts hard-to-recycle plastics into valuable products, potentially reducing naphtha imports, while promoting sustainability and circularity in the petrochemical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:10 IST
India is on the verge of solving its significant plastic waste issue by embracing advanced chemical recycling technologies. A startup based in Chandigarh, PolyCycl, is leading the way with a cost-efficient, modular process that is ready for rapid deployment.

According to a 2024 Nature study, India produces the highest global plastic waste, at about 9.3 million tonnes annually. Flexible packaging, mainly polyolefins, represents the majority of waste that traditional mechanical recycling struggles to process efficiently.

PolyCycl's founder and CEO, Amit Tandon, has spent over a decade developing chemical recycling technology that transforms challenging non-multilayer polyolefin packaging into pyrolysis oil. This patented process, named Contiflow Cracker Generation VI, offers a groundbreaking solution to plastic pollution by creating high-value products from waste.

