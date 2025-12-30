Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

A 47-year-old woman was apprehended in Telangana, as authorities seized MDMA and LSD blot from her possession, according to officials on Tuesday.

The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, alongside Banjara Hills police, captured the woman who tested positive for Meth and Amphetamine, a release stated.

She admitted to obtaining drugs from a supplier during a December 26 visit to Goa. Efforts are ongoing to locate the supplier, a Goa resident involved in multiple narcotic offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)