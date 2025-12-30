Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain
A 47-year-old woman was arrested in Telangana with drugs including MDMA and LSD blot. Officials say she acquired these from Goa, with plans to distribute. The Telangana EAGLE Force and Banjara Hills police are now pursuing the supplier, a notorious drug offender from Goa. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
A 47-year-old woman was apprehended in Telangana, as authorities seized MDMA and LSD blot from her possession, according to officials on Tuesday.
The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, alongside Banjara Hills police, captured the woman who tested positive for Meth and Amphetamine, a release stated.
She admitted to obtaining drugs from a supplier during a December 26 visit to Goa. Efforts are ongoing to locate the supplier, a Goa resident involved in multiple narcotic offenses.
