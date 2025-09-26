Jinkushal Industries' IPO Sees Overwhelming Response, Subscribed 5.10 Times

The initial public offering of Jinkushal Industries Ltd witnessed robust demand, achieving a subscription rate 5.10 times over by the second day of bidding on Friday.

According to NSE data, the IPO garnered bids for 3,42,94,440 shares, vastly exceeding the 67,21,048 shares available. Retail investors showed a 7.27 times subscription rate, with non-institutional investors at 6.79 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers, however, subscribed to only 4 per cent.

Based in Chhattisgarh, Jinkushal Industries is a key player in the export trading of both new and refurbished construction machinery globally. Proceeds from the IPO are set to benefit working capital and general corporate purposes. The public issue remains open until September 29, priced at Rs 115-121 per share.

