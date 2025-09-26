Left Menu

Jinkushal Industries' IPO Sees Overwhelming Response, Subscribed 5.10 Times

Jinkushal Industries Ltd's IPO saw 5.10 times subscription, with retail investors and non-institutional investors showing high interest. The IPO aims to raise funds for working capital and corporate uses. The company specializes in exporting construction machines and has secured Rs 35 crore from anchor investors.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:28 IST
The initial public offering of Jinkushal Industries Ltd witnessed robust demand, achieving a subscription rate 5.10 times over by the second day of bidding on Friday.

According to NSE data, the IPO garnered bids for 3,42,94,440 shares, vastly exceeding the 67,21,048 shares available. Retail investors showed a 7.27 times subscription rate, with non-institutional investors at 6.79 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers, however, subscribed to only 4 per cent.

Based in Chhattisgarh, Jinkushal Industries is a key player in the export trading of both new and refurbished construction machinery globally. Proceeds from the IPO are set to benefit working capital and general corporate purposes. The public issue remains open until September 29, priced at Rs 115-121 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

