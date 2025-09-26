Left Menu

Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors

Logistics service provider Glottis has secured over Rs 55 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The IPO, valued at approximately Rs 1,200 crore, includes a fresh issue of equity shares as well as an offer for sale. Glottis is set to debut on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based logistics service provider Glottis announced on Friday that it has raised over Rs 55 crore from anchor investors ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The funds were mobilised with the help of investors such as LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC and Meru Investment Fund PCC-CELL 1, as noted in a BSE circular.

The IPO, due to open on September 29, aims to raise Rs 307 crore and will fund commercial vehicle purchases and debt repayments.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

 India
2
Legal Battle Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters: A Fight for Freedoms

Legal Battle Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters: A Fight for Freedoms

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Race Against Sanctions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Race Against Sanctions

 Global
4
Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025