Tragic Mishap at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant Claims Lives

A tragic accident at a steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, resulted in the deaths of four officials and two workers, with six others injured. The incident occurred due to a collapse of slag during cleaning operations inside a furnace. Rescue operations ensued, with Chief Minister expressing grief over the calamity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:03 IST
A catastrophic accident at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, claimed the lives of four officials and two workers on Friday. Another six individuals, including a general manager, sustained injuries, according to police reports.

The tragedy unfolded at Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in the Siltara area. Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh reported that police were dispatched shortly after being notified around 4:30 pm to initiate rescue operations.

The furnace had been idle for days, and cleaning using high-pressure water was underway when a thick slag deposit collapsed. Tragically, six workers were found dead beneath the debris, while six injured were hospitalized. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep grief and ordered optimal medical help for those injured.

