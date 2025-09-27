Tragedy Strikes as Motorcycle Plunges into Navi Mumbai Creek

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai early Saturday morning when a motorcycle carrying two men crashed into a creek at the Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur. One of the riders remains missing, police have reported.

The accident took place around 6.30 am as the motorcycle veered off its path and plunged into the water. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, managing to rescue one of the men while the other was carried away by swift currents.

Efforts to find the missing rider are ongoing, with marine police joining forces with local divers, fishermen, and rescue teams in a concerted search operation, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)