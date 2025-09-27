VTDS Honored for Pioneering Defense Innovation at Bharat Nirmaan Awards 2025

At the prestigious Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025, held at The Pavilion, Taj Palace in New Delhi, Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), received accolades for his exceptional contributions to India's MSME sector and groundbreaking achievements in defense manufacturing.

The event, themed 'Saluting MSMEs Shaping India's Tomorrow,' gathered policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to honor the resilience and impact of Indian MSMEs. Among the distinguished awardees, Mr. Luthra's recognition highlighted VTDS's pivotal role in propelling India towards self-reliance in defense, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

VTDS, based in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, aims to bolster India's defense capabilities, focusing on innovative solutions to meet modern security needs. Their commitment to excellence is guided by advanced facilities and cutting-edge technologies, setting new standards in quality and reliability for the future. Sahil Luthra expressed that the award is a testament to his team's perseverance and their contribution to the country's defense ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)