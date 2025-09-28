Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Leap into Semiconductor Manufacturing

Telangana seeks to enhance India's semiconductor industry by transitioning from chip design to manufacturing. The state has implemented policies and initiatives to support this growth, aided by the Telangana Information Technology Association and its founder Sundeep Makthala, who emphasize digital literacy and innovation in the sector.

Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Minister of IT of Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The government of Telangana is strategically positioning itself to elevate its role in India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, transitioning from chip design talent to manufacturing capabilities. State IT Minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla outlined these ambitions during the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad, emphasizing a call for central government support in this endeavor.

Duddilla revealed that Telangana has introduced various policy measures aimed at bolstering the semiconductor sector, including incentives and subsidies tailored to support chip manufacturing. Highlighting the state's competitive edge, Duddilla pointed to the existing talent pool as a core advantage that sets Telangana apart from other states in attracting semiconductor investments.

The minister lauded the efforts of the Telangana Information Technology Association, led by Sundeep Makthala, for its impactful initiatives like digital literacy programs. These programs have contributed significantly to the state's technological advancements. Duddilla also praised TITA's new initiative, Pitch2Press, which seeks to bridge journalists with innovators, creating a pathway to relay innovative ideas to investors and end users, thereby fostering an environment of confidence and support for technological advancement.

