South India Leads IMFL Sales Despite National Decline

South Indian states dominate Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales, accounting for 58% of national revenue in FY25, led by Karnataka. Despite the overall decline in whisky sales, the southern region maintains growth with policy issues impacting overall sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:16 IST
  • India

In a dominating display, South Indian states have captured 58% of the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market for the fiscal year 2025, with Karnataka leading by contributing 17% of the national volumes. This data, released by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), highlights the region's near-absolute control over the market.

Despite the impressive figures from the South, overall sales of IMFL Whisky saw a decline of 1.4% year-on-year. Factors such as policy challenges, particularly during election periods, have been cited by CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer as reasons for the sluggish growth in fiscal year 2025.

The alcohol industry, especially the premium segment, continues to face hurdles with high taxation and regulatory changes, impacting the sector's potential growth. The southern region remains resilient, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka showing robust figures, even as the sector grapples with evolving challenges.

