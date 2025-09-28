India's Luxury Hotel Industry: A Balancing Act Between Spiraling Demand and Stalled Supply

India's luxury hotel sector is grappling with persistent supply constraints, according to a report by JM Financial. The industry's expansion is hampered by high barriers to entry, including limited land availability, stringent regulations, restrictive zoning laws, significant capital requirements, and prolonged gestation periods for new developments.

The report emphasizes that while new supply remains limited, there is a rapid increase in the demand for luxury hotel rooms. This demand surge is largely driven by rising disposable incomes and a consumer shift towards premium experiences, which are also boosting the Average Daily Rates (ADR) and occupancy levels in the sector.

Projections indicate a 10.6 percent annual demand growth for luxury rooms between FY24 and FY28, far outstripping the expected 5.9 percent increase in supply. This mismatch is anticipated to elevate the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), potentially to 1.5 times the FY24 levels by FY28. India's economic acceleration, with GDP expected to double to USD 6.8 trillion by 2030, underscores the country's burgeoning luxury market opportunities, forecasted to grow at 9.2 percent annually until 2028.

