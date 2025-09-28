Transforming Jammu and Kashmir: A New Industrial Hub

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the central government's commitment to bolstering industrial growth in the Union Territory, highlighting significant efforts to make the region a northern investment hub.

Speaking at an 'Investors' Meet' convened in Kathua, Sinha lauded the massive infrastructure development and business-friendly policies driving investor interest in Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored industries as vital to economic growth, employment generation, and income augmentation.

Sinha advocated for an inclusive industrial strategy, ensuring equitable economic distribution, stressing benefits for the impoverished and rural areas. He announced plans to enhance market linkages for local craftsmanship and expressed optimism over potential textile industry expansions.

