PepsiCo India Champions Sustainability at World Food India 2025

PepsiCo India showcased its 'Partnership of Progress' philosophy at World Food India 2025, emphasizing sustainability and empowerment. The company presented initiatives in regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, and women's empowerment, aiming to strengthen India's food ecosystem through innovation and collaboration with farmers, women changemakers, and community partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:37 IST
PepsiCo India Champions Sustainability at World Food India 2025
PepsiCo India showcases regenerative farming practices, including soil testing and biochar projects at World Food India 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and progress, PepsiCo India took the spotlight at World Food India 2025, unveiling its extensive efforts in reinforcing India's food ecosystem. The event served as a platform for PepsiCo India to highlight its initiatives in advancing regenerative agriculture, enhancing water stewardship, and empowering individuals, particularly women.

Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Sustainability Head, emphasized the significance of collaborations and partnerships in implementing these groundbreaking initiatives. She lauded the role of farmers, women changemakers, and community partners in co-creating a resilient and sustainable food and beverage ecosystem, which plays a crucial role in fortifying India's future economy.

Central to PepsiCo India's presentation were projects aimed at scaling regenerative farming practices, such as the Mitti Jaanch Kendras and the Biochar Project. These initiatives aim at improving soil health and boosting agricultural yields while reducing environmental impact. Alongside, the flagship RevolutioNari program emphasizes women empowerment, providing 1 million women with skills and employment opportunities. Additionally, the company's water stewardship initiatives have resulted in substantial water savings and replenishment, benefiting tens of thousands of community members and bolstering PepsiCo India's mission of sustainable growth and inclusive progress.

