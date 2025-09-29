Shaping the Future: President Murmu Urges Youth to Embrace Technology

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the necessity for India's youth to master advanced technological skills, as the nation progresses on a path of technology-driven development.

While speaking to probationers from the Indian Skill Development Service, Murmu described skill and knowledge as the essential drivers of economic and social growth for any country, emphasizing India's potential as the Skill Capital of the World.

Murmu also addressed groups from the Indian Statistical Service and Central Engineering Service, underscoring the critical roles of statistics and engineering in governance and infrastructure development. She urged the probationers to focus on inclusive progress, ensuring that development benefits the most disadvantaged sections of society.

