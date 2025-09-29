Left Menu

Shaping the Future: President Murmu Urges Youth to Embrace Technology

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of embracing advanced technological skills for India's growth. Addressing probationers of Indian Skill Development Service and others, she highlighted the role of skills in economic progress and governance. Murmu encouraged the youth to contribute to India becoming the Skill Capital of the World.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:42 IST
Shaping the Future: President Murmu Urges Youth to Embrace Technology
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the necessity for India's youth to master advanced technological skills, as the nation progresses on a path of technology-driven development.

While speaking to probationers from the Indian Skill Development Service, Murmu described skill and knowledge as the essential drivers of economic and social growth for any country, emphasizing India's potential as the Skill Capital of the World.

Murmu also addressed groups from the Indian Statistical Service and Central Engineering Service, underscoring the critical roles of statistics and engineering in governance and infrastructure development. She urged the probationers to focus on inclusive progress, ensuring that development benefits the most disadvantaged sections of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

 United States
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

 Global
3
DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

 China
4
Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Match Locations

Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Ma...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025