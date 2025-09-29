Left Menu

India-UK CETA: A New Era for Trade and Industry

The DGFT Delhi organized an outreach event discussing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement's transformative potential. Key speakers highlighted tariff concessions, new opportunities for MSMEs, and market access. Industry leaders emphasized the need to align with sustainability standards to succeed in the UK market.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Regional Authority Delhi, hosted a significant outreach programme to discuss the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This initiative brought together top government officials, diplomats, Export Promotion Councils, industry leaders, and trade associations to spotlight the Agreement's transformative prospects for Indian exporters.

Ajay Bhadoo, Director General of Foreign Trade and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, chaired the programme, underscoring CETA's potential to enhance India's presence in the UK market. Bhadoo pointed out tariff concessions, simplified market access provisions, and opportunities for Indian MSMEs to better integrate into global value chains. Saket Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, provided insight into the strategic significance of these negotiations, reiterating the government's dedication to crafting new avenues for Indian industries.

From the UK's viewpoint, Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia at the British High Commission in India, characterized CETA as a 'milestone in bilateral trade relations.' She encouraged Indian exporters to embrace sustainability and quality standards to penetrate the premium UK market segments. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Minister (Economic) at the High Commission of India in London, shared practical insights into emerging opportunities for Indian businesses, notably in the food, textiles, and services sectors under CETA.

