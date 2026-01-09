India's Free Trade Agreements Boost Agri Sector Market Access

India's expansion of free trade agreements is poised to give a significant boost to the domestic agriculture and food processing sectors, according to Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. Speaking on Friday, he emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The minister noted that India has signed and implemented FTAs with nations including Mauritius, Australia, and the UK, among others. These trade deals open up new markets for Indian produce, fostering growth and innovation in the agri-food sector, he stressed.

Prasada made these comments while inaugurating the World Culinary Heritage Conference in Greater Noida, part of the Indusfood show. The event brings together chefs, policymakers, and industry leaders, serving as a thought-leadership platform connecting culture, cuisine, and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)