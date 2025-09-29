Left Menu

VinFast Auto Partners with SBI to Drive Dealer Inventory Financing

VinFast Auto India has partnered with State Bank of India to provide inventory financing for its dealer network. This collaboration utilizes SBI's large branch network and aims to expand VinFast's reach across urban and emerging markets in India. The company recently introduced its VF 6 and VF 7 models in the country.

In a significant move to enhance its dealer network, VinFast Auto India announced a collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday. This partnership is poised to provide inventory financing solutions that will empower dealers with access to necessary credit options, facilitating smoother operations.

By aligning with SBI, VinFast intends to leverage the bank's extensive branch network across India, along with its digital platforms, to significantly expand its customer base. This expansion strategy targets both urban areas and emerging markets, reflecting a comprehensive approach to market penetration.

The announcement coincides with the launch of VinFast's premium VF 6 and VF 7 models in India, marking a pivotal phase in the company's growth trajectory in the region. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau highlighted the partnership with SBI as a strategic step forward.

