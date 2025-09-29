Left Menu

Festival Rush Chokes South Delhi's Roads

South Delhi experienced severe traffic congestion due to increased volume during the festival season. Devotees flocking to Durga Puja pandals contributed to the gridlock. Authorities deployed extra personnel and issued advisories to manage the situation, recommending public transport and setting parking restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:39 IST
Festival Rush Chokes South Delhi's Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy traffic congestion gripped south Delhi on Sunday as the festive season brought an influx of commuters flocking to Durga Puja pandals.

According to reports, areas like Chittaranjan Park, Lajpat Nagar, and the Outer Ring Road experienced significant delays, with traffic police deploying additional personnel to manage the increased volume.

Authorities issued advisories recommending public transport and implementing diversions, while prohibiting parking on major roads to ease the bumper-to-bumper situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025