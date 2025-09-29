Festival Rush Chokes South Delhi's Roads
South Delhi experienced severe traffic congestion due to increased volume during the festival season. Devotees flocking to Durga Puja pandals contributed to the gridlock. Authorities deployed extra personnel and issued advisories to manage the situation, recommending public transport and setting parking restrictions.
Heavy traffic congestion gripped south Delhi on Sunday as the festive season brought an influx of commuters flocking to Durga Puja pandals.
According to reports, areas like Chittaranjan Park, Lajpat Nagar, and the Outer Ring Road experienced significant delays, with traffic police deploying additional personnel to manage the increased volume.
Authorities issued advisories recommending public transport and implementing diversions, while prohibiting parking on major roads to ease the bumper-to-bumper situation.
