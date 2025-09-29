Festival Rush Chokes South Delhi's Roads

Heavy traffic congestion gripped south Delhi on Sunday as the festive season brought an influx of commuters flocking to Durga Puja pandals.

According to reports, areas like Chittaranjan Park, Lajpat Nagar, and the Outer Ring Road experienced significant delays, with traffic police deploying additional personnel to manage the increased volume.

Authorities issued advisories recommending public transport and implementing diversions, while prohibiting parking on major roads to ease the bumper-to-bumper situation.

