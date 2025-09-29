Mid-Air Drama: Smoke in the Lavatory
A passenger aboard a Dubai-Hyderabad flight faced legal action after allegedly smoking in the lavatory. The incident triggered a police case, filed by airline or airport authorities. Police confirmed no arrests have been made, but an inquiry into the matter is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A legal case has been initiated against a passenger accused of smoking inside the lavatory on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The smoking incident took place on Sunday, prompting airline or airport officials to file a complaint with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station. However, details were not disclosed by the police official.
Currently, no arrests have been reported, though investigations are actively being conducted to address the safety breach, police indicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement