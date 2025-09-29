Mid-Air Drama: Smoke in the Lavatory

A legal case has been initiated against a passenger accused of smoking inside the lavatory on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The smoking incident took place on Sunday, prompting airline or airport officials to file a complaint with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station. However, details were not disclosed by the police official.

Currently, no arrests have been reported, though investigations are actively being conducted to address the safety breach, police indicated.

