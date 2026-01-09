Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni Warns Against US Military Move on Greenland Amid NATO Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned against U.S. military action to control Greenland, suggesting it could negatively affect NATO. While supporting U.S. actions in Venezuela, Meloni voiced opposition to Greenland strategies. She emphasized enhancing NATO's Arctic presence to address U.S. security concerns and deter rival powers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a stern warning against the potential use of U.S. military force to take control of Greenland, citing the risk of severe repercussions for NATO. Speaking at her New Year's press conference, Meloni recommended strengthening NATO's Arctic presence to resolve U.S. worries about rival powers' regional influence, thereby reducing the need for Washington to act unilaterally.

Despite her alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump on Venezuela, Meloni diverged sharply on the issue of Greenland, stressing the detrimental impact such a move would have on transatlantic relations. Highlighting Greenland's strategic importance, she argued that it would not serve anyone's interests, including America's, to forcefully acquire this territory.

The White House's consideration of various strategies, including military options for Greenland, concerned European leaders. Meloni noted that any aggressive action would likely disrupt NATO unity. She reaffirmed the need for NATO to enhance its Arctic operations to counter potential adversaries' influence and reiterated her readiness to express disagreement with U.S. policies when necessary.

