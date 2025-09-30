Patel Retail Expands Reach with 46th Store in Kalyan

Patel Retail Limited, a prominent name in retail and food processing, has inaugurated its 46th store, Patel's R Mart, in Kalyan, Maharashtra. Situated in the burgeoning Yogi Dham area, this latest outlet bolsters the company's footprint, marking their seventh establishment in Kalyan—one of Maharashtra's rapidly expanding suburban markets.

The newly-opened store is strategically positioned to cater to the expanding residential sectors surrounding Yogi Dham, providing easy access to a comprehensive range of everyday necessities, fresh produce, and grocery items. This location ensures ease for local families, offering them quality retail services close to home and enhancing Patel Retail's influence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In a statement, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, highlighted the company's commitment to accessibility and affordability, emphasizing the importance of the Kalyan store in meeting the growing needs of the community. He reiterated the company's mission of building value retail in Western India, benefiting from the successful listing of Patel Retail earlier this year to propel future growth.

