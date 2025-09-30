Left Menu

Patel Retail Expands Reach with 46th Store in Kalyan

Patel Retail Limited has opened its 46th store, Patel's R Mart, in Kalyan, Maharashtra. The store aims to serve the growing residential communities by offering a wide range of essentials, further solidifying Patel's presence in Western India as part of its strategic expansion drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:06 IST
Patel Retail Expands Reach with 46th Store in Kalyan
Patel Retail Opens 46th Store in Kalyan, Strengthens Retail Footprint. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Retail Limited, a prominent name in retail and food processing, has inaugurated its 46th store, Patel's R Mart, in Kalyan, Maharashtra. Situated in the burgeoning Yogi Dham area, this latest outlet bolsters the company's footprint, marking their seventh establishment in Kalyan—one of Maharashtra's rapidly expanding suburban markets.

The newly-opened store is strategically positioned to cater to the expanding residential sectors surrounding Yogi Dham, providing easy access to a comprehensive range of everyday necessities, fresh produce, and grocery items. This location ensures ease for local families, offering them quality retail services close to home and enhancing Patel Retail's influence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In a statement, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, highlighted the company's commitment to accessibility and affordability, emphasizing the importance of the Kalyan store in meeting the growing needs of the community. He reiterated the company's mission of building value retail in Western India, benefiting from the successful listing of Patel Retail earlier this year to propel future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

 India
2
Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

 India
3
Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

 India
4
New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025