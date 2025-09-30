Left Menu

Brussels Airport Halts Flights Amid Nationwide Strike

Brussels Airport announced the cancellation of all outgoing flights on October 14 due to a national strike led by Belgian unions. The strike is in protest of a government savings plan. The airport, in collaboration with airlines, opted to ensure passenger and staff safety by halting departures.

On Tuesday, Brussels Airport declared the cancellation of all departing flights on October 14 as a result of a nationwide strike orchestrated by Belgian unions.

The strike forms part of a protest against a government savings plan, impacting airport operations significantly, according to the main airport in Belgium.

To ensure the safety of passengers and staff, Brussels Airport has, in agreement with airlines, decided to suspend all flights leaving the airport on the announced date.

