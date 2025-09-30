Left Menu

Key Challenges and Opportunities in India's Road Construction Sector

India's road construction is projected to drop to a five-year low by 2025-26, attributed to prolonged monsoons and decreased project awards. However, expected improvements in project awards and toll revenue could offset some challenges. Funding strategies like TOT bundles may help meet monetization targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:57 IST
Key Challenges and Opportunities in India's Road Construction Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's road construction industry is facing a major downturn, with the construction pace expected to fall to a five-year low of 25-26 kilometers per day during the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a report by the domestic rating agency Icra.

The agency attributes this decline to prolonged monsoon seasons and a significant decrease in project awards over the last two years, forecasting a road execution of over 9,000 kilometers for FY26—a downward revision from previous estimates of 9,500-10,000 kilometers.

Despite these challenges, Icra anticipates project awards from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to increase in the latter half of FY26, fueled by streamlined project award protocols requiring comprehensive pre-approval processes. Moreover, strategies like the Toll-Operate-Transfer bundles could help the National Highways Authority of India achieve significant monetization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

 India
2
Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

 India
3
Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

 India
4
New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025