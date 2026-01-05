Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil and Mining Sectors: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela, with the world's largest oil reserves, faces challenges in its oil and mining sectors due to mismanagement, lack of investment, and sanctions. Despite holding 17% of global reserves, production lags. The country plans to boost mineral extraction, but political and operational hurdles remain significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:57 IST
Venezuela, known for its vast oil reserves, faces significant hurdles in its oil and mining sectors due to years of mismanagement and sanctions. The nation's crude output remains far below potential, though it possesses 17% of the world's oil reserves, surpassing even OPEC leader Saudi Arabia.

In pursuit of diversification, the government launched a five-year plan in 2019 to enhance mineral extraction. However, inconsistent data and political instability have clouded the potential of Venezuela's mineral wealth. The reserves include substantial amounts of nickel, bauxite, and iron ore, yet production has consistently underperformed.

Foreign investments have wavered, and internal infrastructure challenges, alongside political transitions, impede growth. With regime changes, sanctions may lift, potentially altering the production landscape. Analysts remain cautious, noting past examples where forced regime changes have not swiftly stabilized oil supplies.

