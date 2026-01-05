Venezuela's Oil and Mining Sectors: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela, known for its vast oil reserves, faces significant hurdles in its oil and mining sectors due to years of mismanagement and sanctions. The nation's crude output remains far below potential, though it possesses 17% of the world's oil reserves, surpassing even OPEC leader Saudi Arabia.

In pursuit of diversification, the government launched a five-year plan in 2019 to enhance mineral extraction. However, inconsistent data and political instability have clouded the potential of Venezuela's mineral wealth. The reserves include substantial amounts of nickel, bauxite, and iron ore, yet production has consistently underperformed.

Foreign investments have wavered, and internal infrastructure challenges, alongside political transitions, impede growth. With regime changes, sanctions may lift, potentially altering the production landscape. Analysts remain cautious, noting past examples where forced regime changes have not swiftly stabilized oil supplies.