Monsoon Management Cell: Gurugram's Strategy to Combat Waterlogging

In a proactive step towards mitigating waterlogging and sewerage overflow, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has initiated a 'Monsoon Management Cell'. This cell is tasked with overseeing planning, coordination, and review of monsoon preparedness activities.

The new initiative was sanctioned by Pradeep Dahiya, the MCG commissioner, with an order placed on Saturday. As part of this effort, Surbhi Sahu, an expert consultant, will align her focus with monsoon readiness.

Sahu is charged with devising a 'Monsoon Preparedness Plan', analyzing previous monsoon data, and coordinating with the Sewerage Management Cell to streamline efforts. The project is set to yield a comprehensive plan by January 15, aimed at enhancing MCG's monsoon strategy.

