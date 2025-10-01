South Korean Airport Workers Strike for Better Conditions During Chuseok

In a bold move, 2,300 South Korean airport workers are commencing a strike on Wednesday, seeking enhanced pay, increased rest days, and improved safety measures. Initiated by the Korea Public Service and Transport Workers' Union, this strike involves employees from 15 airports nationwide, as announced by the Korea Airports Corporation.

The industrial action coincides with Chuseok, a major holiday when locals travel abroad, thereby heightening its impact. The union confirmed the strike would persist until an agreement is reached with airport management, adding urgency to ongoing negotiations.

Despite the strike, airport security operations remain unaffected, thus ensuring limited disruption to flight schedules. Korea Airports Corporation emphasized that the striking workers are mainly involved in maintaining airport facilities like cleaning and parking management.

(With inputs from agencies.)