Greek Workers Strike Against Extended Work Hours: A Clash of Labor Rights

Greek transportation and other industries came to a halt during a one-day general strike against proposed work-hour extensions. Organized by major trade unions, the strike opposes a government plan to extend a 13-hour workday cap to single-job workers. Unions argue it places undue pressure on employees already recovering from Greece's recent economic crisis.

Updated: 01-10-2025 10:34 IST
  • Greece

Greek transportation services, including trains, ferries, and taxis, were brought to a standstill as a one-day general strike unfolded in Athens. The strike was orchestrated by Greece's largest private and public trade unions in opposition to a government proposal to extend the 13-hour workday cap to workers with only one job.

The planned regulation, expected to pass in October, raises concerns among unions about increased pressures on workers. Despite recent economic recovery and wage enhancements post the 2009-2018 debt crisis, the Greek workforce still contends with lower purchasing power compared to European counterparts.

According to the government, the reform will apply only up to 37 days annually and include a 40% overtime payment option, citing both employers and workers' calls for labor market flexibility as a driving force behind the proposal.

