Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise Amid Regular Revisions

As of October 1, oil marketing firms have increased the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 15.50. This revision elevates the rate to Rs 1595.50 in Delhi, while prices for domestic cylinders remain steady.

Despite the hike targeting commercial sectors such as restaurants and hotels, household consumers see no alteration in their cooking gas expenses. Domestic 14.2 kg cylinders have maintained their rates since April 8, with a Delhi price tag of Rs 853, according to Indian Oil Corporation data.

In a contrasting move last month, commercial cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 51.50, dropping them to Rs 1580 in the capital. Meanwhile, the Indian government continues its efforts to ensure LPG price stability, as demonstrated by a Rs 30,000 crore compensation plan approved by the Union Cabinet to offset the financial strain on oil companies amid global market complexities.