Left Menu

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise Amid Regular Revisions

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 15.50, effective October 1. The hike affects businesses like restaurants and hotels, with domestic cylinder prices remaining unchanged since April. The government continues efforts to stabilize LPG pricing against global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:42 IST
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise Amid Regular Revisions
A worker carries LPG gas cylinders for delivery (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As of October 1, oil marketing firms have increased the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 15.50. This revision elevates the rate to Rs 1595.50 in Delhi, while prices for domestic cylinders remain steady.

Despite the hike targeting commercial sectors such as restaurants and hotels, household consumers see no alteration in their cooking gas expenses. Domestic 14.2 kg cylinders have maintained their rates since April 8, with a Delhi price tag of Rs 853, according to Indian Oil Corporation data.

In a contrasting move last month, commercial cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 51.50, dropping them to Rs 1580 in the capital. Meanwhile, the Indian government continues its efforts to ensure LPG price stability, as demonstrated by a Rs 30,000 crore compensation plan approved by the Union Cabinet to offset the financial strain on oil companies amid global market complexities.

TRENDING

1
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

 India
2
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

 India
3
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
4
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025