New Horizon: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled for inauguration on October 8, announced chairman Gautam Adani. The new facility received its aerodrome license from the DGCA just a day prior, marking a significant milestone in the project's timeline.

This sprawling venture, a product of strategic collaboration between Adani Group and CIDCO, aims to redefine aviation in India. Adani, reflecting on the project's journey, praised the diverse workforce responsible for its evolution, highlighting their contribution in a heartfelt post on social media, also sharing on-site interactions and visits.

As one of the largest undertakings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the airport is designed to handle 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tons of cargo annually, solidifying its place as a premier aviation hub. It represents an ambitious expansion of India's airport infrastructure, echoing the nation's growth in the aviation sector.