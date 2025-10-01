Left Menu

New Horizon: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, underpinned by the Adani Group and CIDCO, will open on October 8. The airport, aiming to become one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs, is spread over multiple phases, projected to accommodate 90 million passengers annually. Chairman Gautam Adani celebrated the collective efforts driving this monumental project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:42 IST
New Horizon: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled for inauguration on October 8, announced chairman Gautam Adani. The new facility received its aerodrome license from the DGCA just a day prior, marking a significant milestone in the project's timeline.

This sprawling venture, a product of strategic collaboration between Adani Group and CIDCO, aims to redefine aviation in India. Adani, reflecting on the project's journey, praised the diverse workforce responsible for its evolution, highlighting their contribution in a heartfelt post on social media, also sharing on-site interactions and visits.

As one of the largest undertakings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the airport is designed to handle 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tons of cargo annually, solidifying its place as a premier aviation hub. It represents an ambitious expansion of India's airport infrastructure, echoing the nation's growth in the aviation sector.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025