Left Menu

IKS Health Appoints Manisha Kadagathur as New CHRO for Strategic HR Transformation

IKS Health has appointed Manisha Kadagathur as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, bringing 25 years of HR and business leadership experience. She will spearhead the transformation of the global HR function, leveraging AI and emerging technologies to align talent strategies with IKS Health's growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:10 IST
IKS Health Appoints Manisha Kadagathur as New CHRO for Strategic HR Transformation
IKS Health
  • Country:
  • India

IKS Health has announced the appointment of Manisha Kadagathur as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With over 25 years of experience, she is set to transform IKS Health's HR strategy for the company's next growth phase.

Ms. Kadagathur has a rich background in multiple sectors, including consumer, financial services, and technology, and is poised to leverage her expertise to modernize IKS Health's HR function using AI and innovative technologies. Her leadership will focus on aligning talent strategy with the broader business objectives.

IKS Health is recognized for reducing healthcare administrative burdens and enhancing clinician focus through its Care Enablement platform, integrating AI and expert workflows. With Kadagathur at the helm of HR, IKS Health anticipates strengthening its people-first culture and driving sustainable growth.

TRENDING

1
Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

 Global
2
Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

 United Kingdom
4
Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025