IKS Health Appoints Manisha Kadagathur as New CHRO for Strategic HR Transformation

IKS Health has announced the appointment of Manisha Kadagathur as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With over 25 years of experience, she is set to transform IKS Health's HR strategy for the company's next growth phase.

Ms. Kadagathur has a rich background in multiple sectors, including consumer, financial services, and technology, and is poised to leverage her expertise to modernize IKS Health's HR function using AI and innovative technologies. Her leadership will focus on aligning talent strategy with the broader business objectives.

IKS Health is recognized for reducing healthcare administrative burdens and enhancing clinician focus through its Care Enablement platform, integrating AI and expert workflows. With Kadagathur at the helm of HR, IKS Health anticipates strengthening its people-first culture and driving sustainable growth.