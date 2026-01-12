ANAROCK Expands with Impactful Launch of PMES Vertical

Left Menu

ANAROCK, a leader in real estate services, has launched its Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) vertical. This new venture, supported by a 500-strong team, aims to enhance ANAROCK's market position by offering comprehensive real estate solutions. The Indian EPCM market is projected to grow significantly, driven by strong demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:45 IST
ANAROCK, India's premier real estate service platform, has announced the strategic launch of its Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) vertical. This expansion strengthens ANAROCK's role as a comprehensive service provider, elevating its delivery from inception to completion.

With a formidable team of over 500 professionals and 42 active client projects, ANAROCK's new PMES vertical is off to a robust start. It is anticipated to contribute significantly to the firm's overall revenue goals, with projections hitting INR 125 crore for fiscal year 2026-27.

The Indian Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) sector is poised for growth, expected to reach USD 105.96 billion by 2030. ANAROCK's initiative is set to capitalize on this momentum, offering a wide range of services from project management to strategic advisory under a singular accountability model.

