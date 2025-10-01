Left Menu

RBI Maintains Stability: Industry Leaders Applaud Steady Repo Rate Amid Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold the repo rate at 5.5% is praised by industry leaders as a signal of stability and growth. Amid moderate inflation and strong GDP performance, this approach is credited for fostering business resilience while providing crucial monetary support for the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:10 IST
RBI Maintains Stability: Industry Leaders Applaud Steady Repo Rate Amid Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.5% with a neutral stance has been greeted warmly by industry leaders. They view it as a beacon of stability and support in an economic environment characterized by moderate inflation and robust GDP growth.

Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI, noted the decision's apt timing amidst tariff uncertainties and underscored the promising outlook for India's GDP growth. He highlighted how favorable monsoon conditions, coupled with direct tax cuts, are anticipated to boost real GDP projections.

Industry commentary also emphasized the RBI's robust measures to enhance the ease of doing business. Their commitment to transparent communication and policy adaptability instills confidence across sectors like banking and infrastructure, promising steady demand and market predictability.

TRENDING

1
Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

 Global
2
Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

 United Kingdom
4
Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025