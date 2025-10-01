RBI Maintains Stability: Industry Leaders Applaud Steady Repo Rate Amid Growth
The Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold the repo rate at 5.5% is praised by industry leaders as a signal of stability and growth. Amid moderate inflation and strong GDP performance, this approach is credited for fostering business resilience while providing crucial monetary support for the economy.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.5% with a neutral stance has been greeted warmly by industry leaders. They view it as a beacon of stability and support in an economic environment characterized by moderate inflation and robust GDP growth.
Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI, noted the decision's apt timing amidst tariff uncertainties and underscored the promising outlook for India's GDP growth. He highlighted how favorable monsoon conditions, coupled with direct tax cuts, are anticipated to boost real GDP projections.
Industry commentary also emphasized the RBI's robust measures to enhance the ease of doing business. Their commitment to transparent communication and policy adaptability instills confidence across sectors like banking and infrastructure, promising steady demand and market predictability.
