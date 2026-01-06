Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican headline inflation likely held steady in December, while core inflation showed a slight dip, though it remained above the central bank's target, according to a Reuters poll. This strengthens speculation that the Bank of Mexico might be considering a pause in its interest rate-cutting trajectory.

The poll, consisting of 19 analysts, forecast a 0.40% rise in headline prices from November and an unchanged annual rate of 3.80%. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, dropped to 4.34% from 4.43% in the previous month, although this still exceeded the Bank of Mexico's target band of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

In December, the Bank of Mexico reduced its interest rate by 25 basis points to 7% but suggested a cautious approach towards further cuts. Upcoming data, along with the minutes from the December meeting, will play a critical role in the central bank's policy direction ahead of its next scheduled decision on February 5.

