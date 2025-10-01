Left Menu

FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

London's FTSE 100 climbed to a new high, driven by robust gains in healthcare stocks, while investors weighed the impact of the U.S. government shutdown. AstraZeneca, Hikma, and GSK led the rise, countering a 0.2% drop in the midcap FTSE 250 amid U.S. economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:51 IST
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's FTSE 100 surged to a fresh intraday high on Wednesday, primarily fueled by significant advancements in the healthcare sector. Investors, however, remained cautious as they evaluated the effects of the U.S. government shutdown on key economic reports.

The FTSE 100 jumped by 0.7% by 0950 GMT, following a record-breaking close in the previous session, rounding off the third quarter with an approximate 7% gain. Healthcare stocks, with AstraZeneca, Hikma, and GSK at the forefront, outperformed, mirroring gains by their European counterparts.

Despite heightened performance in healthcare, global markets showed prudence due to the U.S. government shutdown, affecting federal operations and causing uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 saw a 0.2% decrease, influenced by Tate & Lyle's warning of decreased profits and revenue, with its shares plunging by 9.7%, marking their lowest since 2009.

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025