Mukesh Ambani Reclaims Richest Indian Title Amidst Record Billionaire Surge

Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, according to the latest M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on Wednesday. Ambani's wealth stands at Rs. 9.55 lakh crore (USD 105 billion), edging out the Adani family, which closely follows with Rs. 8.15 lakh crore.

This year's list also marks a significant milestone with the inclusion of a woman in the top three for the first time. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 44, and her family have secured the third spot with a wealth of Rs. 2.84 lakh crore, making her the richest woman in India and the youngest among the top 10.

India's billionaire community has seen remarkable expansion, with the current count at over 350—six times the number from when the list was first published 13 years ago. A total of 1,687 individuals have wealth exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore, an increase of 284 from last year, averaging one new billionaire every week over the past two years.

Highlighting significant gains, the Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, saw the largest increase in wealth this year, with a growth of Rs. 69,875 crore to reach Rs. 2.33 lakh crore, securing sixth place on the list.

The list also features young billionaires entering the ranks. Aravind Srinivas, founder of Perplexity, is the youngest entry at 31 with a net worth of Rs. 21,190 crore. Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, have become the youngest overall entrants.

In entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan has joined the billionaire club with a wealth of Rs. 12,490 crore, while Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm re-entered the list after a stock market surge boosted his wealth to Rs. 15,930 crore.

Mumbai remains the leading city with 451 individuals on the list, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. Women featured prominently with 101 names, including 26 dollar billionaires. The combined wealth of the top 10 wealthiest Indians accounts for 28% of the list's total, with Ambani and Adani alone representing 12%.

The cumulative wealth of those on the 2025 list total Rs. 167 lakh crore, surpassing the GDP of Spain and constituting nearly half of India's GDP.