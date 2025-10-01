Maruti Suzuki Sees Sales Surge Amid Festive Season Boost

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a 3% increase in its year-on-year total sales for September, reaching 1,89,665 units. This growth is attributed to improved customer sentiment following GST reforms, which contributed to record deliveries during the Navratri festive period.

The local dispatches of domestic passenger vehicles declined by 8% from 1,44,962 units to 1,32,820 units compared to the previous year. The company attributed this drop to logistical challenges faced towards the latter part of the month.

Export-wise, Maruti Suzuki saw a significant boost with 42,204 units shipped overseas, compared to 27,728 units last year. However, specific segments like mini and utility vehicles recorded sales drops, while compact cars showed growth.

