Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Sees Sales Surge Amid Festive Season Boost

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 3% year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 1,89,665 units in September. Despite logistical constraints, GST reforms boosted customer sentiment during the Navratri festival with record high deliveries. However, sales of certain vehicle segments like mini and utility vehicles saw a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:43 IST
Maruti Suzuki Sees Sales Surge Amid Festive Season Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a 3% increase in its year-on-year total sales for September, reaching 1,89,665 units. This growth is attributed to improved customer sentiment following GST reforms, which contributed to record deliveries during the Navratri festive period.

The local dispatches of domestic passenger vehicles declined by 8% from 1,44,962 units to 1,32,820 units compared to the previous year. The company attributed this drop to logistical challenges faced towards the latter part of the month.

Export-wise, Maruti Suzuki saw a significant boost with 42,204 units shipped overseas, compared to 27,728 units last year. However, specific segments like mini and utility vehicles recorded sales drops, while compact cars showed growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

 India
2
Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

 India
3
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
4
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025