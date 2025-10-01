SNVA EduTech Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions

SNVA EduTech Limited, a Delhi-NCR-based education and skilling giant, has made strategic acquisitions of Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase from Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. This move is set to bolster SNVA EduTech's presence in the global education sector, spanning over 60 countries.

The acquisition, executed through a share-swap arrangement, marks a pivotal moment as Veranda and its subsidiaries take a stake in SNVA EduTech. This collaboration aims to craft a comprehensive global education ecosystem with a strong presence in regions including India, USA, UK, and several parts of Europe and Asia.

For students and job seekers in India, this partnership promises accessible, top-tier education and job-oriented training. By merging international degree tracks with skill-enhancing programs, SNVA EduTech targets India's employment challenges while fostering a skilled, competitive workforce.

SNVA EduTech now boasts a diverse portfolio that includes: Careerera for global university courses, EuroAmerican Education's vast array of university operations in the USA and Europe, Edureka's tech upskilling platform, Veranda Higher Education's global partnerships, and Six Phrase's skilling innovations. These offerings are designed to transition learners into global academic and professional environments seamlessly.

The initiative is set to impact more than 200,000 learners annually, addressing educational gaps while creating expansive opportunities. Looking ahead, SNVA EduTech plans further expansions, acquisitions and a potential public listing to strengthen its financial positioning and market reach.

According to Vivek K. Singh, the CEO of SNVA EduTech, the integration paves the way for a borderless educational framework, promising to enhance the global competitiveness of India's workforce. Meanwhile, Veranda Learning Solutions' Chairman, Suresh Kalpathi, emphasized the union's capacity to accelerate growth and offer comprehensive learner pathways worldwide.