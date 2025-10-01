Air India Launches Non-Stop Delhi-Manila Flight, Expanding Southeast Asia Presence

In a significant expansion of its Southeast Asian operations, Air India launched India's inaugural non-stop flight to the Philippines, marking a boost in connectivity between the two nations. The service, departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Manila, commenced as scheduled, according to a company press release.

The launch event was attended by notable dignitaries including H.E. Josel F. Ignacio, Philippines' Ambassador to India, and Maria Cynthia P. Pelayo, Consul General at the Philippine Embassy in India, alongside P. Balaji, Air India's Group Head for Government, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs. Together they celebrated the flight's departure, a move that underscores Air India's growing footprint in Southeast Asia, spanning eight destinations across seven countries.

Highlighting the importance of the new route, Air India's CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, expressed enthusiasm about unlocking the Philippines' tourism potential for Indian travelers. The direct service on the Airbus A321LR offers a three-class configuration, providing passengers with options such as fully flat beds in Business Class. Air India's strategic expansion aims to foster enhanced trade and cultural ties, as well as increase tourism influx to the Philippines' scenic locations like Boracay and Palawan.

