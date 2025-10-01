Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

The Northern Railway marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by dispatching the first automobile rake, consisting of 116 vehicles, from Manesar, Haryana, to Anantnag in south Kashmir.

This development follows the successful arrival of a freight train carrying cement to the Anantnag goods shed on August 9, enhancing the region's integration into the national freight network.

Officials highlight that the rail connectivity under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has strengthened regional ties, improved logistics efficiency, and significantly reduced road congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)