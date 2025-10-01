Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail
The Northern Railway has dispatched its first automobile rake, carrying 116 vehicles, from Manesar, Haryana, to Anantnag, Kashmir, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity and logistics efficiency. This milestone also includes the successful arrival of freight trains carrying essential goods to the region.
The Northern Railway marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by dispatching the first automobile rake, consisting of 116 vehicles, from Manesar, Haryana, to Anantnag in south Kashmir.
This development follows the successful arrival of a freight train carrying cement to the Anantnag goods shed on August 9, enhancing the region's integration into the national freight network.
Officials highlight that the rail connectivity under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has strengthened regional ties, improved logistics efficiency, and significantly reduced road congestion.
