Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

The Northern Railway has dispatched its first automobile rake, carrying 116 vehicles, from Manesar, Haryana, to Anantnag, Kashmir, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity and logistics efficiency. This milestone also includes the successful arrival of freight trains carrying essential goods to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Northern Railway marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by dispatching the first automobile rake, consisting of 116 vehicles, from Manesar, Haryana, to Anantnag in south Kashmir.

This development follows the successful arrival of a freight train carrying cement to the Anantnag goods shed on August 9, enhancing the region's integration into the national freight network.

Officials highlight that the rail connectivity under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has strengthened regional ties, improved logistics efficiency, and significantly reduced road congestion.

