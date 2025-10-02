Travel Turbulence: How the Government Shutdown Impacts Your Plans

A continued US government shutdown threatens to disrupt travel plans nationwide, potentially leading to prolonged airport security lines, flight interruptions, and even cancellations.

The shutdown commenced when President Trump and Congress reached an impasse over funding government operations, forcing many airport employees to work unpaid until a resolution is found.

The travel industry is bracing for impacts similar to the 35-day shutdown during Trump's administration, as unpaid workers at airports start missing shifts and vital infrastructure faces further delays.

