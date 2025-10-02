Travel Turbulence: How the Government Shutdown Impacts Your Plans
The US government shutdown could severely affect travel plans by causing longer airport waits, flight delays, and cancellations as it continues. Essential airport operations are maintained, but the system faces strain, similar to the record-long shutdown during Trump's term. National parks and museums might also be impacted.
A continued US government shutdown threatens to disrupt travel plans nationwide, potentially leading to prolonged airport security lines, flight interruptions, and even cancellations.
The shutdown commenced when President Trump and Congress reached an impasse over funding government operations, forcing many airport employees to work unpaid until a resolution is found.
The travel industry is bracing for impacts similar to the 35-day shutdown during Trump's administration, as unpaid workers at airports start missing shifts and vital infrastructure faces further delays.
