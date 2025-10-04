Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:27 IST
Bihar: Road adjoining Mithapur flyover in Patna caves in amid heavy downpour
A portion of the service lane of Mithapur flyover in Patna caved in following heavy rainfall on Friday night, officials said.

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, who inspected the site on Saturday afternoon, said the main structure of the flyover remains unaffected.

''There is no problem with the flyover. The drain connected to the nearby sump house has been damaged underneath the road alongside the bridge,'' he added.

He said the drain beneath the service lane had weakened over time, and a similar issue was reported six months ago.

''There is a slight design aberration in the pillar, but no structural damage has occurred. As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily suspended traffic movement on the bridge and are reinforcing the caved-in section,'' he said.

